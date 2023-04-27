Boom Or Bust: Where Is Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Stock Headed Next?

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.34, to imply a decrease of -2.30% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MTTR share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -218.38% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.35. The company has a valuation of $703.52M, with an average of 2.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Matterport Inc. (MTTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MTTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

After registering a -2.30% downside in the latest session, Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.55%, and -9.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.61%. Short interest in Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw shorts transact 17.54 million shares and set a 6.64 days time to cover.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Matterport Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Matterport Inc. (MTTR) shares are -35.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.07% against 16.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $35.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.51 million and $28.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.30% before jumping 35.20% in the following quarter.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Matterport Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Matterport Inc. insiders hold 4.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.97% of the shares at 42.91% float percentage. In total, 40.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.67 million shares (or 6.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.05 million shares, or about 6.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $42.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Matterport Inc. (MTTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.85 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.98 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 11.63 million.