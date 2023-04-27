Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Stock?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply an increase of 5.41% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NUTX share’s 52-week high remains $13.81, putting it -2240.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $392.27M, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

After registering a 5.41% upside in the last session, Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7280 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.90%, and -40.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.93%. Short interest in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) saw shorts transact 12.4 million shares and set a 5.81 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nutex Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) shares are -4.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 4.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $63.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.7 million.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nutex Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Nutex Health Inc. insiders hold 49.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.85% of the shares at 9.58% float percentage. In total, 4.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.51 million shares (or 1.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 3.93 million shares, or about 0.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.47 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 5.08 million shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 2.78 million.