Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Stock?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 23.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $7.85, putting it -3825.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $162.60M, with an average of 59.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 59.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FFIE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside in the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2398 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.76%, and -42.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.42%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 165.45 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 98.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FFIE has been trading -4900.0% off suggested target high and -4900.0% from its likely low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.25 million.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 22 and May 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders hold 25.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.36% of the shares at 9.92% float percentage. In total, 7.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.49 million shares (or 2.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.13 million shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.15 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.63 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 2.46 million.