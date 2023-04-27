Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -70.01% YTD

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares stood at 6.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply an increase of 5.87% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BSFC share’s 52-week high remains $1.68, putting it -1300.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $5.57M, with an average of 2.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BSFC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

After registering a 5.87% upside in the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1345 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.20%, and -27.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.01%. Short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw shorts transact 0.82 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSFC has been trading -733.33% off suggested target high and -733.33% from its likely low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.10% before jumping 8.80% in the following quarter.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders hold 35.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.90% of the shares at 4.49% float percentage. In total, 2.90% institutions holds shares in the company.