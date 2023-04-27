Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) Stocks Fall -33.94% YTD; What Next For It?

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s traded shares stood at 3.24 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 41.55% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BLCM share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -268.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $3.48M, with an average of 5.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLCM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

After registering a 41.55% upside in the latest session, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5488 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 41.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.26%, and 82.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.94%. Short interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw shorts transact 91000.0 shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

BLCM Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.30% of the shares at 30.59% float percentage. In total, 29.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 4.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Long Focus Capital Management, LLC with 0.33 million shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 92706.0 shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 86517.0, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 62292.0.