Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Has Gained 0.38% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares stood at 13.68 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.77, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BBD share’s 52-week high remains $4.11, putting it -48.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.34. The company has a valuation of $26.87B, with an average of 20.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the latest session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.43%, and 10.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.38%. Short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw shorts transact 80.08 million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 30.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBD has been trading -80.51% off suggested target high and -8.3% from its likely low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are -21.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.71% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -41.70% this quarter before falling -38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.74 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.74 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.04 billion and $9.76 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -28.60% before dropping -41.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.79% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -5.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.60% annually.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.19, with the share yield ticking at 7.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.86% of the shares at 15.86% float percentage. In total, 15.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 83.53 million shares (or 1.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $240.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is abrdn plc with 67.17 million shares, or about 1.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $193.45 million.

We also have Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Value Fund holds roughly 27.55 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.02 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 64.23 million.