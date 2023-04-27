Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Fell -588.94% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.35, to imply a decrease of -3.29% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The AYTU share’s 52-week high remains $16.19, putting it -588.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $9.09M, with an average of 60350.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AYTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

After registering a -3.29% downside in the latest session, Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.83 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -3.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.99%, and 14.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.83%. Short interest in Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 12.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 88.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AYTU has been trading -751.06% off suggested target high and -751.06% from its likely low.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aytu BioPharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) shares are -30.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.28% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.20% this quarter before jumping 91.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.2 million and $27.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.70% before dropping -4.50% in the following quarter.

AYTU Dividends

Aytu BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aytu BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Aytu BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 4.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.92% of the shares at 12.44% float percentage. In total, 11.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 2.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with 75000.0 shares, or about 1.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31727.0 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31678.0, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.