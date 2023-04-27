Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply an increase of 1.10% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ATXI share’s 52-week high remains $16.65, putting it -1709.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $5.48M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 557.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATXI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

After registering a 1.10% upside in the latest session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.54%, and -13.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.69%. Short interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.00, implying an increase of 97.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATXI has been trading -3378.26% off suggested target high and -3378.26% from its likely low.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 15.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.94% of the shares at 14.17% float percentage. In total, 11.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 4.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 53363.0 shares, or about 0.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $61901.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8335.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84016.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6236.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 6921.0.