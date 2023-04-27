At Current Prices, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Worth A Patient Look?

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply a decrease of -7.14% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The OPGN share’s 52-week high remains $16.40, putting it -1875.9% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.87. The company has a valuation of $4.91M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 492.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for OpGen Inc. (OPGN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OPGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.2.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

After registering a -7.14% downside in the last session, OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1300 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.55%, and -41.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.57%. Short interest in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OpGen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares are -77.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.49% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 79.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $470k and $967k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 240.40% before jumping 13.80% in the following quarter.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OpGen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

OpGen Inc. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.80% of the shares at 2.82% float percentage. In total, 2.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 50892.0 shares (or 0.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42240.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23332.0 shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19365.0.

We also have Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds roughly 26766.0 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22215.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22207.0, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 18431.0.