At $2.87 BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Is Worth A Gamble

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares stood at 10.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.87, to imply an increase of 18.60% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The BBAI share’s 52-week high remains $11.61, putting it -304.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $424.47M, with an average of 11.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

After registering a 18.60% upside in the last session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.41 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 18.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.01%, and 46.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 326.01%. Short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw shorts transact 3.8 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares are 153.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.74% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before jumping 86.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $37.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.39 million and $37.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.70% before jumping 3.20% in the following quarter.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. insiders hold 87.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.17% of the shares at 17.78% float percentage. In total, 2.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 0.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vontobel Holding Limited with 93000.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.27 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF holds roughly 47361.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million