At $1.85 Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Is Worth A Gamble

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decrease of -1.34% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ATAI share’s 52-week high remains $4.96, putting it -168.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $313.34M, with an average of 1.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside in the latest session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2500 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.75%, and 38.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.64%. Short interest in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw shorts transact 4.99 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.30, implying an increase of 84.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATAI has been trading -1035.14% off suggested target high and -224.32% from its likely low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atai Life Sciences N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are -38.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.08% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.30% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -52.80% compared to the previous financial year.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. has its next earnings report out on March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atai Life Sciences N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Atai Life Sciences N.V. insiders hold 9.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.44% of the shares at 34.65% float percentage. In total, 31.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 1.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.92 million shares, or about 1.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.57 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.97 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 1.02 million.