Analysts Say Vyant Bio Inc. Can Reach $5.00 In 12 Months

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply an increase of 3.09% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VYNT share’s 52-week high remains $5.22, putting it -1481.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $2.30M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 55.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VYNT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

After registering a 3.09% upside in the latest session, Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6250 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.91%, and -45.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.05%. Short interest in Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 6.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 93.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VYNT has been trading -1415.15% off suggested target high and -1415.15% from its likely low.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $303k and $165k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 34.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.00% annually.

VYNT Dividends

Vyant Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vyant Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

Vyant Bio Inc. insiders hold 18.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.82% of the shares at 7.18% float percentage. In total, 5.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 38820.0 shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $27271.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70996.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42140.0, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 29603.0.