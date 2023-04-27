Analysts Say Velo3D Inc. Can Reach $3.80 In 12 Months

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VLD share’s 52-week high remains $5.95, putting it -190.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $368.55M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the last session, Velo3D Inc. (VLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.32 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.89%, and -2.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.53%. Short interest in Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) saw shorts transact 11.18 million shares and set a 7.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.60, implying an increase of 43.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.40 and $3.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLD has been trading -85.37% off suggested target high and -65.85% from its likely low.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Velo3D Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares are -37.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.59% against 5.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.80% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $26.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.22 million and $19.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 119.10% before jumping 47.50% in the following quarter.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Velo3D Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Velo3D Inc. insiders hold 14.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.14% of the shares at 71.82% float percentage. In total, 61.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 37.86 million shares (or 19.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 30.35 million shares, or about 15.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $54.33 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Baron Partners Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 6.78 million shares. This is just over 3.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.75 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 10.29 million.