Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Shares Fall :-214.61% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply a decrease of -4.30% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The AMPS share’s 52-week high remains $14.72, putting it -230.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.26. The company has a valuation of $693.89M, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

After registering a -4.30% downside in the last session, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.96 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -4.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.55%, and -18.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.75%. Short interest in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw shorts transact 4.66 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.29, implying an increase of 56.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMPS has been trading -214.61% off suggested target high and -57.3% from its likely low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altus Power Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are -51.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -85.71% against -8.60%.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altus Power Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders hold 49.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.54% of the shares at 85.72% float percentage. In total, 43.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.78 million shares (or 13.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 4.24 million shares, or about 2.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $27.62 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 10.16 million.