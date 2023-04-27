Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Has Decreased By -99.28 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares stood at 4.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply a decrease of -8.03% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AGFY share’s 52-week high remains $32.40, putting it -13986.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $4.40M, with an average of 20.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Agrify Corporation (AGFY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGFY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.98.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

After registering a -8.03% downside in the last session, Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4100 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -8.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.57%, and 43.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.23%. Short interest in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.68, implying an increase of 86.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.35 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGFY has been trading -1204.35% off suggested target high and -52.17% from its likely low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 63.30% this quarter before jumping 71.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -50.00% before dropping -46.00% in the following quarter.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agrify Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corporation insiders hold 12.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.09% of the shares at 10.40% float percentage. In total, 9.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 5.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Merlin Capital LLC with 0.24 million shares, or about 1.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $78673.0.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 55404.0 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18449.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32271.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 12595.0.