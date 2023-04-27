After The Stock Fell -5.04% Over The Week, Is ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Still A Buy?

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply a decrease of -3.83% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The IBRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.80, putting it -245.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $841.69M, with an average of 5.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IBRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

After registering a -3.83% downside in the last session, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.83 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -3.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.04%, and 32.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.42%. Short interest in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw shorts transact 26.73 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 71.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBRX has been trading -253.98% off suggested target high and -253.98% from its likely low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.80% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8,320.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14k and $35k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.90% before dropping -42.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -16.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.70% annually.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ImmunityBio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

ImmunityBio Inc. insiders hold 72.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.72% of the shares at 46.62% float percentage. In total, 12.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 1.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CVI Holdings, LLC with 7.61 million shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $38.58 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.0 million shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 12.15 million.