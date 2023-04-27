After Sinking 1.13% During Past Week, Is Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Still A Buy?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s traded shares stood at 3.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.99, to imply an increase of 4.82% or $2.58 in intraday trading. The IR share’s 52-week high remains $60.39, putting it -7.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.28. The company has a valuation of $21.64B, with an average of 1.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

After registering a 4.82% upside in the latest session, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.62 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.13%, and 0.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.15%. Short interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) saw shorts transact 6.52 million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.68, implying an increase of 12.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $56.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IR has been trading -44.67% off suggested target high and -0.02% from its likely low.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ingersoll Rand Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) shares are 14.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.63% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.10% this quarter before jumping 14.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.34 billion and $1.44 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.90% before jumping 10.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 16.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.54% annually.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll Rand Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

Ingersoll Rand Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.11% of the shares at 99.34% float percentage. In total, 99.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 50.82 million shares (or 12.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.85 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.41 million shares, or about 11.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.55 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 13.8 million shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $774.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.3 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 690.7 million.