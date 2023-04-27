After Plunging -30.84% During Past Week, Is Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Still A Buy?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.53, to imply an increase of 5.84% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The PTPI share’s 52-week high remains $28.80, putting it -535.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $11.19M, with an average of 15.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

After registering a 5.84% upside in the last session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.54 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.84%, and 212.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 94.42%. Short interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw shorts transact 34110.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 42.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.38% of the shares at 4.17% float percentage. In total, 2.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19791.0 shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46113.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16507.0 shares, or about 0.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $38461.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 19791.0 shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4961.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 10418.0.