Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Has Recovered 12.4% So Far, But Another -316.36% Loss Is Possible.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares stood at 8.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.84, to imply a decrease of -1.11% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The AFRM share’s 52-week high remains $40.97, putting it -316.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.62. The company has a valuation of $2.87B, with an average of 8.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AFRM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.91.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

After registering a -1.11% downside in the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.41 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.36%, and -3.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.76%. Short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw shorts transact 47.49 million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.81, implying an increase of 28.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFRM has been trading -82.93% off suggested target high and 39.02% from its likely low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affirm Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are -45.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.01% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -378.90% this quarter before falling -26.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $370.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $390.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $354.76 million and $364.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.30% before jumping 7.30% in the following quarter.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affirm Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders hold 5.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.54% of the shares at 82.89% float percentage. In total, 78.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.66 million shares (or 10.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $248.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 20.22 million shares, or about 8.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $195.52 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 21.13 million shares. This is just over 9.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $238.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.46 million, or 3.19% of the shares, all valued at about 84.08 million.