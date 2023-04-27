A Look At Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 13.10% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The APLT share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -41.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $75.04M, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APLT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

After registering a 13.10% upside in the last session, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6300 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 13.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 56.85%, and 79.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.00%. Short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.67, implying an increase of 80.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLT has been trading -821.05% off suggested target high and -163.16% from its likely low.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 64.80% this quarter before jumping 81.30% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18 million.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Applied Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 12.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.19% of the shares at 75.27% float percentage. In total, 66.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.78 million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 3.05 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.32 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.64 million shares. This is just over 5.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 million, or 3.27% of the shares, all valued at about 1.75 million.