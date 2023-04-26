Why Should You Invest In Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS)?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.2 or -10.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.52M. TLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -618.97% off its 52-week high of $12.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.93, which suggests the last value was -10.92% down since then. When we look at Telos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 729.36K.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Instantly TLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2050 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -10.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.82%, with the 5-day performance at -17.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is -26.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telos Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.99% over the past 6 months, a -347.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.02 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Telos Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $101.93 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 127.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Telos Corporation earnings to decrease by -21.70%.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.28% of Telos Corporation shares while 58.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.24%. There are 58.46% institutions holding the Telos Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 4.15 million TLS shares worth $21.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.68% or 3.98 million shares worth $20.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF. With 2.87 million shares estimated at $14.61 million under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF held about 3.58% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $12.24 million.