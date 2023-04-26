Why Should You Invest In Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: KVSA)?

In the last trading session, 4.45 million Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.20 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $413.41M. KVSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.2% off its 52-week high of $10.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.72, which suggests the last value was 4.71% up since then. When we look at Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.95K.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) trade information

Instantly KVSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.22 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.20%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) is 0.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

KVSA Dividends

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. shares while 96.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.57%. There are 96.57% institutions holding the Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.57% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million KVSA shares worth $26.82 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.22% or 2.21 million shares worth $22.04 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $4.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.17 million.