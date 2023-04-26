Why Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.89 million Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.02 changed hands at -$0.15 or -4.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $856.41M. CBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.32% off its 52-week high of $4.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 15.89% up since then. When we look at Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CBD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Instantly CBD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.26 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -4.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.58%, with the 5-day performance at 2.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is 10.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CBD’s forecast low is $2.69 with $7.51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.54% over the past 6 months, a 96.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will fall -98.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -111.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.60% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao earnings to decrease by -112.70%.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares while 4.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.95%. There are 4.95% institutions holding the Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock share, with Banco BTG Pactual SA the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million CBD shares worth $7.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.50% or 1.36 million shares worth $4.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $1.93 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.14 million.