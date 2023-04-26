What Is The Performance Outlook For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.18 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.03B. PAGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.31% off its 52-week high of $19.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 18.19% up since then. When we look at PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Analysts gave the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PAGS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.49 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.98%, with the 5-day performance at 2.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is 14.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PAGS’s forecast low is $40.35 with $202.91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2110.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -339.54% for it to hit the projected low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.44% over the past 6 months, a 4.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $763.92 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $855 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $640.92 million and $731.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2023 estimates are for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings to increase by 30.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.10% per year.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 12.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares while 86.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.51%. There are 86.17% institutions holding the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 24.53 million PAGS shares worth $223.45 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.00% or 20.21 million shares worth $184.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 13.7 million shares estimated at $124.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 4.70% of the shares, roughly 9.49 million shares worth around $86.48 million.