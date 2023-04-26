Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.24 changing hands around $3.06 or 13.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.08B. WNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.26% off its 52-week high of $30.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.81, which suggests the last value was 49.25% up since then. When we look at Wabash National Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 607.40K.

Analysts gave the Wabash National Corporation (WNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WNC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wabash National Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) trade information

Instantly WNC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.20 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 13.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.68%, with the 5-day performance at 9.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is 4.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WNC’s forecast low is $27.50 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wabash National Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.41% over the past 6 months, a 28.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wabash National Corporation will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $625.33 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Wabash National Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $728.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $546.76 million and $642.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Wabash National Corporation earnings to increase by 29.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

WNC Dividends

Wabash National Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 1.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.19% of Wabash National Corporation shares while 99.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.24%. There are 99.02% institutions holding the Wabash National Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.31% of the shares, roughly 7.79 million WNC shares worth $176.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.63% or 6.51 million shares worth $147.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.63 million shares estimated at $99.4 million under it, the former controlled 7.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $30.83 million.