TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $22.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.05 million TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $12.40 changed hands at -$0.63 or -4.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $522.41M. TPIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.02% off its 52-week high of $25.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.46, which suggests the last value was 31.77% up since then. When we look at TPI Composites Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.67K.

Analysts gave the TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TPIC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TPI Composites Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Instantly TPIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.24 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.29%, with the 5-day performance at -6.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is 8.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TPIC’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.23% for it to hit the projected low.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TPI Composites Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.08% over the past 6 months, a 50.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TPI Composites Inc. will rise 46.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $382.43 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that TPI Composites Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $405.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $384.87 million and $452.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.40%. The 2023 estimates are for TPI Composites Inc. earnings to increase by 37.00%.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.52% of TPI Composites Inc. shares while 89.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.45%. There are 89.15% institutions holding the TPI Composites Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.87% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million TPIC shares worth $43.03 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 2.07 million shares worth $20.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $10.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $11.52 million.