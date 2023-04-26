The Stock Of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $74.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.20 changing hands around $0.66 or 1.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.46B. PBF’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.2% off its 52-week high of $49.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.63, which suggests the last value was 30.03% up since then. When we look at PBF Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Instantly PBF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 36.57 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.68%, with the 5-day performance at -4.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is -17.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PBF’s forecast low is $43.00 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.16% for it to hit the projected low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PBF Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.73% over the past 6 months, a -54.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PBF Energy Inc. will rise 642.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.43 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PBF Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $9.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.14 billion and $14.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -30.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.80%. The 2023 estimates are for PBF Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05. The 2.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of PBF Energy Inc. shares while 87.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.31%. There are 87.67% institutions holding the PBF Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.50% of the shares, roughly 13.54 million PBF shares worth $551.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 12.53 million shares worth $510.83 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.6 million shares estimated at $146.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $155.58 million.