Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.77 million Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $8.23 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.24B. TEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.0% off its 52-week high of $11.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.78, which suggests the last value was 17.62% up since then. When we look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.05 million.

Analysts gave the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended TEVA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.53 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.76%, with the 5-day performance at -3.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is -2.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TEVA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.49% over the past 6 months, a -5.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will rise 1.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.64 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.66 billion and $3.79 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings to decrease by -662.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.60% per year.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares while 51.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.06%. There are 51.06% institutions holding the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.33% of the shares, roughly 114.79 million TEVA shares worth $1.05 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.55% or 50.56 million shares worth $461.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 41.61 million shares estimated at $368.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 3.59% of the shares, roughly 39.84 million shares worth around $352.59 million.