Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Getaround Inc.

In the last trading session, 16.77 million Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.04 or 6.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.88M. GETR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1464.62% off its 52-week high of $10.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 64.62% up since then. When we look at Getaround Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Getaround Inc. (GETR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GETR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Getaround Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Instantly GETR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 154.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7210 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 154.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 123.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GETR’s forecast low is $1.25 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.44 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Getaround Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $15.12 million.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.43% of Getaround Inc. shares while 32.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.59%. There are 32.92% institutions holding the Getaround Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 82.52% of the shares, roughly 21.52 million GETR shares worth $14.04 million.

Beryl Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 1.85 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022.