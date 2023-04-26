Stock Performance Of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.01 changing hands around $0.68 or 1.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.23B. WSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.47% off its 52-week high of $53.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.52, which suggests the last value was 30.65% up since then. When we look at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Analysts gave the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WSC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Instantly WSC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.10 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is -1.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WSC’s forecast low is $50.00 with $61.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.61% for it to hit the projected low.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.68% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will rise 31.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $533.72 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $583.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $508.89 million and $581.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 135.60%.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.97% of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares while 100.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.96%. There are 100.86% institutions holding the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.60% of the shares, roughly 19.56 million WSC shares worth $883.33 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.50% or 13.25 million shares worth $598.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.34 million shares estimated at $286.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 5.38 million shares worth around $243.09 million.