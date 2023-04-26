Stock Performance And Forecast For Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.

In the latest trading session, 2.19 million Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.00 changing hands around $0.1 or 5.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.31M. EPOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -221.0% off its 52-week high of $6.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 31.5% up since then. When we look at Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39360.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.61K.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) trade information

Instantly EPOW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.9500 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.74%, with the 5-day performance at -5.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) is -27.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.01 days.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -169.20%.

EPOW Dividends

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.56% of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. shares while 0.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.35%. There are 0.16% institutions holding the Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 16233.0 EPOW shares worth $44316.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 12719.0 shares worth $34722.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 8860.0 shares estimated at $26314.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.