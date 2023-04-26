Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.61 changing hands around $3.85 or 4.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.78B. SONY’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.15% off its 52-week high of $95.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.72, which suggests the last value was 34.76% up since then. When we look at Sony Group Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.98K.

Analysts gave the Sony Group Corporation (SONY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SONY as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sony Group Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) trade information

Instantly SONY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 94.63 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.04%, with the 5-day performance at 4.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is 9.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SONY’s forecast low is $90.22 with $151.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sony Group Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.25% over the past 6 months, a -11.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -27.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sony Group Corporation will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.79 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sony Group Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $19.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.45 billion and $18.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Sony Group Corporation earnings to decrease by -14.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.90% per year.

SONY Dividends

Sony Group Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 0.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 0.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sony Group Corporation shares while 7.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.93%. There are 7.93% institutions holding the Sony Group Corporation stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 24.37 million SONY shares worth $1.86 billion.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 12.23 million shares worth $932.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 13.79 million shares estimated at $1.05 billion under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $264.71 million.