SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.12 changing hands around $0.43 or 25.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.95M. SOBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -320.28% off its 52-week high of $8.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 69.34% up since then. When we look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SOBR Safe Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Instantly SOBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 25.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.18%, with the 5-day performance at 21.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is -7.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOBR’s forecast low is $5.07 with $5.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -139.15% for it to hit the projected low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SOBR Safe Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.64% over the past 6 months, a 67.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $530k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOBR Safe Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $590k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2023 estimates are for SOBR Safe Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.50%.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 26.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.99% of SOBR Safe Inc. shares while 37.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.98%. There are 37.43% institutions holding the SOBR Safe Inc. stock share, with Empery Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.06% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million SOBR shares worth $0.67 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 41349.0 shares worth $39277.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 34999.0 shares estimated at $58448.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 17367.0 shares worth around $29002.0.