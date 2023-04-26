Should You Invest In SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.2 or -10.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $584.17M. SES’s last price was a discount, traded about -382.04% off its 52-week high of $8.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was -10.18% down since then. When we look at SES AI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.13K.

Analysts gave the SES AI Corporation (SES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SES as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SES AI Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Instantly SES was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2200 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -10.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.98%, with the 5-day performance at -20.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is -43.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SES’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -139.52% for it to hit the projected low.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SES AI Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.49% over the past 6 months, a -4.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for SES AI Corporation earnings to increase by 48.30%.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.51% of SES AI Corporation shares while 41.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.84%. There are 41.58% institutions holding the SES AI Corporation stock share, with General Motors Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.81% of the shares, roughly 33.06 million SES shares worth $104.13 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.30% or 31.52 million shares worth $99.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.67 million shares estimated at $17.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $15.11 million.