Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY).

In the last trading session, 5.03 million Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $8.33 changed hands at -$0.19 or -2.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.28B. VLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.9% off its 52-week high of $13.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.26, which suggests the last value was 0.84% up since then. When we look at Valley National Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 million.

Analysts gave the Valley National Bancorp (VLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VLY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Valley National Bancorp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Instantly VLY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.84 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.35%, with the 5-day performance at -1.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is -10.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLY’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Valley National Bancorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.29% over the past 6 months, a -0.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Valley National Bancorp will rise 17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $520.3 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $523.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $356.94 million and $476.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Valley National Bancorp earnings to increase by 1.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27. The 5.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 5.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Valley National Bancorp shares while 73.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.87%. There are 73.81% institutions holding the Valley National Bancorp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 18.75% of the shares, roughly 62.24 million VLY shares worth $703.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.47% or 44.73 million shares worth $505.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 13.12 million shares estimated at $148.38 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.94% of the shares, roughly 13.09 million shares worth around $151.56 million.