Rio Tinto Group’s (NYSE: RIO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.99 million Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $62.14 changed hands at -$2.32 or -3.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.32B. RIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.56% off its 52-week high of $80.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.92, which suggests the last value was 18.06% up since then. When we look at Rio Tinto Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 69.67 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.72%, with the 5-day performance at -11.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is -3.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rio Tinto Group share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.84% over the past 6 months, a -1.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Rio Tinto Group earnings to decrease by -41.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.30% per year.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 14.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 9.09. It is important to note, however, that the 14.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto Group shares while 12.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.01%. There are 12.01% institutions holding the Rio Tinto Group stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.35% of the shares, roughly 16.85 million RIO shares worth $1.2 billion.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.15% or 14.42 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. With 7.97 million shares estimated at $546.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $450.22 million.