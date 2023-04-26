Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at $0.09 or 8.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.11M. REVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -5511.57% off its 52-week high of $67.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 21.49% up since then. When we look at Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 704.84K.

Analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REVB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.75.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 8.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.81%, with the 5-day performance at 10.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -20.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 95430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REVB’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1139.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1139.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revelation Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.41% over the past 6 months, a 89.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Revelation Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.70%.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.42% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares while 1.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.07%. There are 1.85% institutions holding the Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Axa S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.24% of the shares, roughly 55970.0 REVB shares worth $0.37 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 3109.0 shares worth $20685.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.