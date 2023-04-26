Performance & Trends Of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.13 million T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.16 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.66M. IDAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1763.43% off its 52-week high of $40.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 18.98% up since then. When we look at T Stamp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 445.48K.

Analysts gave the T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IDAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. T Stamp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Instantly IDAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.74 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.21%, with the 5-day performance at -35.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) is -13.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDAI’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -362.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -362.96% for it to hit the projected low.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $560k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that T Stamp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $620k.

The 2023 estimates are for T Stamp Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.30%.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.63% of T Stamp Inc. shares while 4.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.10%. There are 4.57% institutions holding the T Stamp Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.81% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million IDAI shares worth $0.47 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 18431.0 shares worth $44335.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.