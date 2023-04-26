Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.76 million Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $94.06 changed hands at -$1.38 or -1.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $253.09B. ORCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.85% off its 52-week high of $96.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.78, which suggests the last value was 35.38% up since then. When we look at Oracle Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.22 million.

Analysts gave the Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended ORCL as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Oracle Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 96.47 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.07%, with the 5-day performance at -2.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is 6.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oracle Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.38% over the past 6 months, a 2.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oracle Corporation will rise 2.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.72 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Oracle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023 will be $12.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.84 billion and $11.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Oracle Corporation earnings to decrease by -47.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.06% per year.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 12 and June 16. The 1.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.71% of Oracle Corporation shares while 43.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.11%. There are 43.60% institutions holding the Oracle Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 138.25 million ORCL shares worth $11.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 115.51 million shares worth $9.44 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 45.08 million shares estimated at $3.68 billion under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 35.53 million shares worth around $2.9 billion.