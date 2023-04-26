Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.14 million Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.64 changed hands at -$0.8 or -12.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $892.87M. NVTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.05% off its 52-week high of $8.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.11, which suggests the last value was 44.86% up since then. When we look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.95 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -12.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.68%, with the 5-day performance at -19.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -13.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.15 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.65% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 95.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.3 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $15.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.74 million and $8.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 139.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.96% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares while 22.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.66%. There are 22.12% institutions holding the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Capricorn Investment Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.98% of the shares, roughly 9.62 million NVTS shares worth $33.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 4.55 million shares worth $15.97 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Baron Discovery Fund. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $10.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $13.34 million.