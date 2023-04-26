Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.82 changed hands at -$1.01 or -2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.02B. MBLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.34% off its 52-week high of $48.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.85, which suggests the last value was 44.56% up since then. When we look at Mobileye Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Analysts gave the Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MBLY as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobileye Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Instantly MBLY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 46.94 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.84%, with the 5-day performance at -2.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) is 9.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBLY’s forecast low is $34.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mobileye Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $456.72 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Mobileye Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $492.07 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Mobileye Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.13% per year.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Mobileye Global Inc. shares while 133.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 135.54%. There are 133.98% institutions holding the Mobileye Global Inc. stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 23.28% of the shares, roughly 12.09 million MBLY shares worth $541.69 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.91% or 6.18 million shares worth $277.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $169.58 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $71.17 million.