Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MREO Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at $0.08 or 7.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $139.98M. MREO’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.18% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 73.21% up since then. When we look at Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 979.00K.

Analysts gave the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MREO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.33%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 42.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MREO’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -346.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mereo BioPharma Group plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.29% over the past 6 months, a 91.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 28.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares while 51.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.68%. There are 51.68% institutions holding the Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.66% of the shares, roughly 10.61 million MREO shares worth $11.88 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.30% or 10.37 million shares worth $11.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $1.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.55 million.