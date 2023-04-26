MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.70 changed hands at -$0.29 or -5.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $479.59M. MXCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.57% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.36, which suggests the last value was 28.51% up since then. When we look at MaxCyte Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 552.38K.

Analysts gave the MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MXCT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MaxCyte Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) trade information

Instantly MXCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.16 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.92%, with the 5-day performance at -8.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) is 14.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.83 days.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MaxCyte Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.54% over the past 6 months, a -39.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MaxCyte Inc. will fall -175.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.32 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that MaxCyte Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $12.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.59 million and $9.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.60%. The 2023 estimates are for MaxCyte Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.10%.

MXCT Dividends

MaxCyte Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.31% of MaxCyte Inc. shares while 77.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.31%. There are 77.28% institutions holding the MaxCyte Inc. stock share, with Casdin Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 9.51 million MXCT shares worth $51.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.63% or 6.82 million shares worth $37.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $15.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $8.82 million.