Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Stock Could Make A -33.97% Loss

In the latest trading session, 2.29 million Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.25 changing hands around $2.01 or 4.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.37B. MAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.35% off its 52-week high of $58.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.33, which suggests the last value was 18.99% up since then. When we look at Masco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) trade information

Instantly MAS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 54.88 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.96%, with the 5-day performance at 3.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is 9.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAS’s forecast low is $45.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Masco Corporation (MAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Masco Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.98% over the past 6 months, a -13.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Masco Corporation will fall -33.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.91 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Masco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.2 billion and $2.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Masco Corporation earnings to increase by 124.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.53% per year.

MAS Dividends

Masco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 2.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.14. It is important to note, however, that the 2.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Masco Corporation shares while 99.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.07%. There are 99.75% institutions holding the Masco Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 24.77 million MAS shares worth $1.16 billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.50% or 21.42 million shares worth $999.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. With 6.85 million shares estimated at $319.78 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 5.63 million shares worth around $295.32 million.