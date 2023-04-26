Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.68 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.92B. LBRDK’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.7% off its 52-week high of $127.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.67, which suggests the last value was 8.05% up since then. When we look at Liberty Broadband Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 740.19K.

Analysts gave the Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LBRDK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) trade information

Instantly LBRDK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 77.55 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.08%, with the 5-day performance at -4.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is -6.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LBRDK’s forecast low is $120.00 with $152.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Broadband Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.01% over the past 6 months, a -5.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Broadband Corporation will fall -27.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.12%. The 2023 estimates are for Liberty Broadband Corporation earnings to decrease by -1.40%.

LBRDK Dividends

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.73% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares while 96.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.40%. There are 96.34% institutions holding the Liberty Broadband Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 11.05 million LBRDK shares worth $842.79 million.

Eagle Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.21% or 7.82 million shares worth $596.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.66 million shares estimated at $279.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $214.52 million.