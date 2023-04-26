Let’s Talk About General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $213.59 changed hands at -$9.15 or -4.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $61.87B. GD’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.26% off its 52-week high of $256.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $207.42, which suggests the last value was 2.89% up since then. When we look at General Dynamics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) trade information

Instantly GD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 228.73 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.91%, with the 5-day performance at -6.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is -5.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Dynamics Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.39% over the past 6 months, a 4.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Dynamics Corporation will fall -0.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.33 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that General Dynamics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $9.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.39 billion and $9.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.10%. The 2023 estimates are for General Dynamics Corporation earnings to increase by 5.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.30% per year.

GD Dividends

General Dynamics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 2.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.28. It is important to note, however, that the 2.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of General Dynamics Corporation shares while 86.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.26%. There are 86.84% institutions holding the General Dynamics Corporation stock share, with Longview Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.30% of the shares, roughly 28.29 million GD shares worth $7.02 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.08% or 22.19 million shares worth $5.5 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. With 7.51 million shares estimated at $1.86 billion under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 5.57 million shares worth around $1.3 billion.