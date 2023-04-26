Let’s Talk About Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.28 million Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $29.29 changed hands at -$0.9 or -2.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.07B. BKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.96% off its 52-week high of $38.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.42, which suggests the last value was 30.28% up since then. When we look at Baker Hughes Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.82 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.81%, with the 5-day performance at -0.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is 8.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baker Hughes Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.82% over the past 6 months, a 70.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baker Hughes Company will rise 209.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.2 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Baker Hughes Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.05 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Baker Hughes Company earnings to decrease by -129.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.80% per year.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 18 and July 24. The 2.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Baker Hughes Company shares while 98.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.66%. There are 98.51% institutions holding the Baker Hughes Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.48% of the shares, roughly 119.93 million BKR shares worth $3.54 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.05% or 116.39 million shares worth $3.44 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 50.04 million shares estimated at $1.44 billion under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 4.21% of the shares, roughly 34.88 million shares worth around $1.01 billion.