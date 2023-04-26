Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)

In the last trading session, 4.99 million Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $62.69 changed hands at -$3.02 or -4.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.11B. DDOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.49% off its 52-week high of $130.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.34, which suggests the last value was 2.15% up since then. When we look at Datadog Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 million.

Analysts gave the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended DDOG as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Datadog Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 70.82 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -4.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.71%, with the 5-day performance at -10.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is -3.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DDOG’s forecast low is $70.00 with $127.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Datadog Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.69% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $468.77 million. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Datadog Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $501.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $363.03 million and $406.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 110.36%. The 2023 estimates are for Datadog Inc. earnings to decrease by -136.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.74% per year.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.78% of Datadog Inc. shares while 80.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.19%. There are 80.40% institutions holding the Datadog Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.36% of the shares, roughly 24.57 million DDOG shares worth $1.81 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 16.94 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.99 million shares estimated at $586.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $450.1 million.