Let’s Jump Into The LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.29 million LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $2.90 changed hands at $0.58 or 25.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.56M. LGMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -1244.83% off its 52-week high of $39.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 28.62% up since then. When we look at LogicMark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.77K.

Analysts gave the LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LGMK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LogicMark Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

Instantly LGMK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.97 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 25.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.50%, with the 5-day performance at -3.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) is -9.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LGMK’s forecast low is $70.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2313.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2313.79% for it to hit the projected low.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LogicMark Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $4.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.30%. The 2023 estimates are for LogicMark Inc. earnings to increase by 66.00%.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.58% of LogicMark Inc. shares while 6.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.59%. There are 6.79% institutions holding the LogicMark Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 12035.0 LGMK shares worth $34901.0.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 5070.0 shares worth $14703.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6201.0 shares estimated at $17982.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 5706.0 shares worth around $16547.0.