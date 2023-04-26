Let’s Jump Into The AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.68 changing hands around $0.2 or 5.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $319.53M. ALVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -179.62% off its 52-week high of $10.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 13.86% up since then. When we look at AlloVir Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.32K.

Analysts gave the AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALVR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AlloVir Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Instantly ALVR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.96 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 5.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.27%, with the 5-day performance at -4.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) is -12.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALVR’s forecast low is $16.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -715.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -334.78% for it to hit the projected low.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AlloVir Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.07% over the past 6 months, a 13.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AlloVir Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for AlloVir Inc. earnings to increase by 19.60%.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.66% of AlloVir Inc. shares while 40.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.29%. There are 40.60% institutions holding the AlloVir Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.53% of the shares, roughly 7.05 million ALVR shares worth $26.08 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 5.58 million shares worth $20.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $8.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $7.8 million.